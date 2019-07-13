Cleco crews working safely to restore power

PINEVILLE, La. – (Cleco 7/13/19 at 1 pm) – As heavy rain and strong winds from Tropical Storm Barry begin to impact Cleco’s service territory, Cleco crews are responding.

“Cleco crews are assessing damage and restoring power to impacted areas,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “Our crews will continue to work as long as weather conditions are safe.”

When restoring power, once conditions are safe, Cleco crews patrol the lines and assess the damage by both ground and air. First, power is restored to critical community services such as hospitals, nursing homes and police and fire departments. Next, power is restored to the greatest number of customers in the shortest amount of time. Cleco then continues to safely work to restore power to all customers who can take power.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work safely and efficiently to restore power,” said Lass.

Power outages as of 1pm:

For up-to-the-minute outage information and estimated restoration times, visit Cleco’s Storm Center website at www.cleco.com/storm-center or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.