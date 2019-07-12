City-wide curfew for New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La.(City of New Iberia)- The City of New Iberia has issued a city-wide curfew for the entire city. The curfew is in effect beginning Friday, July 12, from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. The curfew will be in effect for Saturday, July 13 from 10:00p.m. until 6:00 a.m. as well.

Emergency personnel will be allowed on the roadways during the set curfew times.

The New Iberia Police Department reminds citizens to stay safe throughout the storm including during the aftermath. Downed trees, power lines and flooding are expected.

The non-emergency number for the New Iberia Police Department is (337)-369-2306