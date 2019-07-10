1  of  2
City of Crowley releases hurricane preparation statement, urges drivers to stay off flooded roads

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- The City of Crowley began preparing for the latest tropical weather event one week ago. City crews have been actively removing debris from ditches and clearing drainage catch basins.

Mayor Tim Monceaux encourages anyone with knowledge of debris blocking drainage to please call Crowley City Hall at (337) 783-0824 to report it.

The vity is also continuing to give out six sandbags per driver’s license, which shows proof of residency.

“Mayor Monceaux is imploring all drivers of vehicles on public roads and highways to please use extreme caution and do not enter areas that have high water,” the city statement said Wednesday.

The mayor also warned that price increases are prohibited by the Governor’s declaration and citizens should report incidents of price gouging to the Crowley Police Department or other law enforcement agencies.

