High Chance for Tropical Formation in Gulf , Heavy Rain Threat for Acadiana, What You Need to Know

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor a trough of low pressure that is located over northern Florida. This entity will continue to work southwestward and enter into the Gulf later today. Thereafter, a ridge of high pressure will build to its east, cutting it off from the main trough and leaving it lingering across the northeastern Gulf. With the disturbance over very warm waters and in a very moist environment, indications are that a broad low pressure will be developing by Wednesday/Thursday.

This will be when tropical formation will be possible. The NHC has increased development odds to 80% that at least a tropical depression will form from this system.

Eventual strength and track are both very difficult to forecast as there is no defined system for models to initiate on. Forecast path is crucial as a location difference of 50-100 miles could make a huge difference in the severity of the impacts to the area. Regardless of development, heavy rains will spread west from Florida and could go as far west as Texas as we get into the weekend. A more westerly track will bring the threat of significant rains to Acadiana. Some models are pointing to 20-30″ inches when this system finally makes landfall. Fortunately, the latest Euro model has the highest totals just east of Acadiana. If the system can better organize and gain more strength a strong Tropical Storm Barry or weak Hurricane is still possible but the main threat will be the heavy rains.

Tropical model are widely spread across the northern Gulf coast. The best case scenario for Acadiana would be the more easterly tracks which the tropical models have started to shift back to. Given the uncertainty of this disturbance it’s always best to prepare for the worse and understand the flash flooding threat this system will bring.

Now is a good time to download the new KLFY Weather App.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Stay tuned!