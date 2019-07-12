Burn ban in effect statewide ahead of Barry

A statewide burn ban is in effect ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

To help with the prevention of fire-related dangers during the state of emergency, state officials say private burning is banned.

Private burning shall only be allowed with permission from local fire departments or governments.

Prescribed burns by those trained and certified by the department of agriculture and forestry, or burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” is allowed.

You could face criminal and/or civil penalties if you violate the order.