1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical storm curfews in Acadiana Sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Basin communities prepare for Tropical Storm Barry

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, La. (Morgan Moore/KLFY) With Tropical Storm Barry heading our way, lots of preparations are happening in communities like Butte LaRose and Henderson.

Mayor Sherbin Collette makes sure the community stays safe and well informed on weather updates.

“We’re trying to inform the people as best we can,” Collette said. “I told them I was going to get sandbags. We got them. And everyday I go to a meeting at GOHSEP in St. Martinville and I hear the Weather Service predictions on what they predict and I come back and tell the people and tell my counsel so they can tell their people.”

Business is slow for places like Basin Landing because they had to stop their swamp tours this morning. However, they said they do feel safe with the protection around them that they have.

“We ran tours this morning until it got unsafe for the air boats and there’s not much we can do except park them on land and hope for the best,” Christine Friedman said. “We are protected between the tree line and the levee here so that helps things out here.”

The amount of water in Henderson will get is what’s most concerning to the mayor. With water coming from different areas, he is worried that the Basin wont be there to protect them.

“It gets really bad and what we are dealing with this year compared to any other year of a hurricane”, Collette said. “We don’t have the Basin to protect us, if you want to call it that way. We get water from St. Landry Parish, Alexandria and Shreveport. Now, the majority of the time, the river and the Basin is low at this time, so a good percentage of the water from up above actually goes into the Basin. This year, it’s impossible. We have to deal with all the water. That’s concerning me more than anything right now. “

City officials will be on patrol for the duration of the hurricane and the town is going under curfew like the rest of the parish.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: