Basin communities prepare for Tropical Storm Barry

HENDERSON, La. (Morgan Moore/KLFY) With Tropical Storm Barry heading our way, lots of preparations are happening in communities like Butte LaRose and Henderson.

Mayor Sherbin Collette makes sure the community stays safe and well informed on weather updates.

“We’re trying to inform the people as best we can,” Collette said. “I told them I was going to get sandbags. We got them. And everyday I go to a meeting at GOHSEP in St. Martinville and I hear the Weather Service predictions on what they predict and I come back and tell the people and tell my counsel so they can tell their people.”

Business is slow for places like Basin Landing because they had to stop their swamp tours this morning. However, they said they do feel safe with the protection around them that they have.

“We ran tours this morning until it got unsafe for the air boats and there’s not much we can do except park them on land and hope for the best,” Christine Friedman said. “We are protected between the tree line and the levee here so that helps things out here.”

The amount of water in Henderson will get is what’s most concerning to the mayor. With water coming from different areas, he is worried that the Basin wont be there to protect them.

“It gets really bad and what we are dealing with this year compared to any other year of a hurricane”, Collette said. “We don’t have the Basin to protect us, if you want to call it that way. We get water from St. Landry Parish, Alexandria and Shreveport. Now, the majority of the time, the river and the Basin is low at this time, so a good percentage of the water from up above actually goes into the Basin. This year, it’s impossible. We have to deal with all the water. That’s concerning me more than anything right now. “

City officials will be on patrol for the duration of the hurricane and the town is going under curfew like the rest of the parish.