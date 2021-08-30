After Hurricane Ida, Tropical Activity Remains High

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Unfortunately, we cannot let our guard down after Hurricane Ida as tropical activity remains very high with several areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. There are no immediate threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

Tropical Storm Julian and Tropical Depression 10 formed yesterday. Julian has since quickly dissipated moving into the northern Atlantic Ocean this morning. TD 10 is forecasted to become Tropical Storm Kate as it moves northward in the central Atlantic. Both systems pose no threat to land.

An area of storminess across the Caribbean Sea, near Central America, has a very low threat for development over the next 5 days. Currently, the NHC has a 20% chance for development. We will need to keep a watchful eye on this area but there are no models suggesting a system forming.

A strong tropical wave is about to move off the coast of Africa. This wave has a high likelihood of development at 80%. The next names on the list are Kate and Larry. It is unknown at this time whether it will have impacts on land.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

INTERACTIVE MAP

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite
Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
11 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Opelousas

77°F Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
73°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

New Iberia

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
75°F Cloudy with showers. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: