After Hurricane Ida, Tropical Activity Remains High

Unfortunately, we cannot let our guard down after Hurricane Ida as tropical activity remains very high with several areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. There are no immediate threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

Tropical Storm Julian and Tropical Depression 10 formed yesterday. Julian has since quickly dissipated moving into the northern Atlantic Ocean this morning. TD 10 is forecasted to become Tropical Storm Kate as it moves northward in the central Atlantic. Both systems pose no threat to land.





An area of storminess across the Caribbean Sea, near Central America, has a very low threat for development over the next 5 days. Currently, the NHC has a 20% chance for development. We will need to keep a watchful eye on this area but there are no models suggesting a system forming.

A strong tropical wave is about to move off the coast of Africa. This wave has a high likelihood of development at 80%. The next names on the list are Kate and Larry. It is unknown at this time whether it will have impacts on land.