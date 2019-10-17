Live Now
Advisories Issued for Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 in Gulf, Expected to Become Nestor as it Moves Towards Florida

Tracking the Tropics
The National Hurricane Center have designated Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

PTC 16 is expected to quickly move northeast, further organizing and strengthening into Tropical Storm Nestor by as early as this evening. By Friday and Saturday, this disturbance should reach the northeastern Gulf where it will develop further as it interacts with a frontal boundary. Regardless of development, heavy showers and storms will spread into the eastern parts of the Gulf Coast, mainly the panhandle of Florida. Models continue to show this disturbance staying well east of Acadiana.

We expect little to no impacts from this disturbance and we have lowered the rain chance for the upcoming weekend. This system will be monitored closely through the weekend. The next name on the list are Nestor.

