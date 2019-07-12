Abbeville officials set weekend curfew

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Abbeville officials have established a curfew beginning Friday July 12, at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Saturday, July 13.
The same curfew hours will apply for Saturday evening until Sunday morning.
