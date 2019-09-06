1  of  2
6 babies born at Florida hospital during Hurricane Dorian

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WTNH) — Doctors at a Florida hospital say Hurricane Dorian responsible for an increase in births

Orange Park Medical Center, near Jacksonville, reported six births as Dorian passed through the area — three on Tuesday and three on Wednesday.

RELATED: Death toll rises in Bahamas as Dorian whips up tornadoes in the Carolinas

The hospital released a statement saying hurricanes cause low barometric pressure which can bring on labor, CNN reports.

Officials say anytime there’s a hurricane in the area, they make sure their team is ready for an influx of patients.

Each baby was given a hurricane-themed onesie to mark their arrival.

Among the designs were “I was in the hurricane evacuation plan” and “category 5 cutie.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

