3 Named Storms in the Atlantic, Only 1 to Watch Closely

The tropics continue to be very active across the Atlantic Basin as three named storms are ongoing at the same time. Also, there’s an area near the Yucatan Peninsula that has a very low threat of developing in the southern Gulf of Mexico as it moves west. This area poses little to no threat for the U.S. Gulf coast.





Tropical Storm Karen will be the system to watch over the next 1-2 weeks. This morning, Karen is heading north and will be moving over the island of Puerto Rico. After it makes landfall across Puerto Rico, Karen will continue a track into the Atlantic where it may take a sharp westerly turn towards the Bahamas for next week. The forecast is extremely difficulty beyond the weekend, as models vary on what happens to this system. Most models have Karen dissipating at this time but we will watch Karen closely.

Tropical Storm Jerry has started its easterly track towards Bermuda and away from the U.S. Jerry will dissipate in the central Atlantic and poses no threat for the states.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed on Monday. This system will stay well in the Atlantic Ocean and poses no threat to any land. Lorenzo is expected to strengthen as it moves northwest. Could become our next major hurricane of the season.