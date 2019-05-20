You're only as old as you feel! Adult Day Care in Melville celebrated prom this week

Growing up many young people attend their high school senior prom where they dance until they can't dance anymore.

Some "Seniors," Senior Citizens, that is, never want to forget the fun times, and still want to get their boogie shoes on and dance the day away.

At Mary Lee's House of Love Adult Day Health Care, some lucky seniors did just that at their first ever Senior Citizens Senior Prom last Friday.

The smiles and the best dance moves started as soon as the prom began at 10 a.m.

At the adult day care they are all about making memories and providing the best every day care services to senior citizens of the community.

Mary Lee's strives in providing the best medical and personalized care in a safe and home-like environment.

Their services include: transportation, daily meals, medical services and so much more.

As a caregiver it can sometimes be hard to find a place that can meet all the daily services needed for a love one and Mary Lee's is the one place that caregivers don't have to look any further because they do it all. This gives many peace of mind with bringing their most special loved one to Mary Lee's.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Mary Lee's House of Love Adult Day Health Care, Facebook)

