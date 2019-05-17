Woman suffering from depression, infant child reported missing in New Orleans

Leeshinedra Davis (Photo: WDSU)

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU)- The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing woman and her infant child.

Leeshinedra Davis was last seen Wednesday by her family.

Davis told her family members through social media that she was “saying goodbye” to everyone, citing ongoing depression, according to police.

Since Davis’ social media message, neither she nor her 1-year-old infant child have been located.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Davis or her infant child is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.

