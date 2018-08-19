Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Corvontae Davis, a black man, was putting money into a parking meter when he was confronted by a white woman.

Corvontae Davis, a black man, was putting money into a parking meter when he was confronted by a white woman.

MILWAUKEE (WISN/CNN) - A Milwaukee woman accused a man of breaking into a car but it turns out the vehicle was his.

The woman is white and the car's owner is black.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

Corvontae Davis narrated his encounter with a woman Tuesday near the Milwaukee Public Market.

"This lady here is calling the cops on me,” Davis says in the video.

Davis said why he though the woman was calling police on him.

"I was getting ready to put money in a meter or whatever, and she has nothing else better to do than ask me if I was breaking into my car," he said. "So, I hit unlock. It wouldn't open, so I went around to the other side and opened the door after hitting unlock. By that time, I hear this lady shouting, screaming 'Dude, why are you breaking into that car? Whose car is that? Does it belong to you?’ "

Davis waited for police to arrive figuring it'd look bad if he left.

They quickly verified the car was his, but by then, the woman was gone.

He's convinced this was more than a case of 'see something, say something.'

"Stereotyping, racial profiling,” he said. “Maybe she thought the vehicle didn't belong to me, but if that's why you ask questions. You don't jump to conclusions."

Davis said he only decided to post the video online when he was encouraged by family and friends.

"I wasn't going to,” Davis said. “I don't typically like to play the race card, they say. You know, but, in a matter of, you know, 24 hours, it garnered over 40,000 views, and it's still climbing. So, hopefully these kinds of situations can be resolved."

Davis said he'd like the woman to apologize.