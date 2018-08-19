WATCH: Dancing couple waltzes overboard into Boston Harbor

A couple at Boston Harbor hotel truly made a splash with their dance moves.

Dancing to Footloose, the unidentified couple got too close to the protective rope and tumbled a short distance into the water below.

Alex Day, who shared cell phone video of the fall, said it happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Day said the couple was able to quickly get out of the water and that no emergency response was needed.

Day described everyone who witnessed the fall as shocked.