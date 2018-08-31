Washington will remember Senator John McCain

The words of Adoration came from Military Brass. Jame Mattis, secretary of defense said, "Our nation has lost a great patriot."

John McCain's best friend in the senate, Senator Lindsey Graham said, "I do not cry for a perfect man. I cry for a man who had honor."

From the other side of the aisle, from a democrat, who like Senator McCain, faced disappointment after a national election. Senator Tim Kaine said, " (He) said tim, you and me are the only two people out of this group of 100 that have been on a national ticket and lost and what you need to do is get right back to work."

This was the overriding sentiment in Washington throughout the week. It's why McCain will receive the high honor of lying in state in the U.S Capitol on a platform called a Catafalque. It was first made for Abraham Lincoln.

A private ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda with eulogies from the Vice President and fellow lawmakers will be followed by a public viewing, continuing memorials that started in McCain's home state of Arizona.

John McCain was a war hero who survived five years in a north Vietnamese prison.

He went on to serve for 35 years in congress, earning the reputation of a Maverick who could work across party lines.

He died last week after a year long fight against brain cancer.

During a Thursday service in Phoenix , former Vice President Joe Biden quoted Shakespeare while saying his farewell.

Joe Biden, former Vice President said, "we shall not see his like again."

