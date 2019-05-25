Virginia football coach in 'Remember the Titans' dies at 94

(WRIC/WJLA) -- One of the coaches of the legendary T.C. Williams High School 1971 football team, that integrated group of players memorialized by the Disney movie 'Remember the Titans,' has died.

William "Bill" Yoast, 94, died at Aarondale Retirement and Assisted Living in Springfield, Virginia.

According to Alexandria City Public Schools, Coach Herman Boone (played by Denzel Washington in the film) "took the position at T.C. Williams when he was told that the town of Williamston in North Carolina was not ready for a black head coach."

Yoast, already known as a legendary coach at the all-white Francis C. Hammond High School, was defensive coach for the team.

Two "put aside personal pride and pulled together to solidify a diverse coaching staff and team into the most successful team in the state in 1971," the school system says.

The team won the State Championship that year.

