Video released of man who died after being pushed off bus in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police have released security video from March showing a woman shoving an elderly man off a city bus.

Investigators say Serge Fournier asked 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop to be nice because she was yelling and cursing at passengers.

Witnesses say Bishop shoved Fournier out of the bus.

He never touched any of the steps and hit his head on the sidewalk.

The elderly man died in April.

Police arrested and charged Bishop with murder.



