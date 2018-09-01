Top Stories

United Airlines: Baggage fees will jump to $30, matching JetBlue

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 06:14 PM CDT

(CBS/AP) United Airlines is boosting checked-bag fees for many passengers, matching a move earlier this week by JetBlue Airways.

United raised fees for checking a first bag from $25 to $30 and a second bag from $35 to $40 for tickets issued on or after Friday. The fees cover flights in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The move comes after JetBlue on Monday raised its fees to $30 for a first checked bag and $40 for a second piece of luggage, pushing its baggage fees to above that of other major U.S. carriers.

Other large U.S. carriers including Delta Air Lines and American Airlines charge $25 for the first piece of luggage checked, while Southwest Airlines is the only large U.S. airline that doesn't add a fee for one piece of checked luggage.

Chicago-based United says the money helps it invest in "the overall customer experience."

At midday Friday, American and Delta still showed $25 and $35 bag fees on their websites.

Airlines have steadily increased revenue from extra charges on things like baggage, ticket changes, nicer seats and early boarding. Last year, U.S. airlines raised $7.4 billion from fees on checked bags and ticket changes, led by American, Delta and United.

