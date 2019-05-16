Stones in the Superdome July 14 6/15/2018 - Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform on stage at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 15, 2018 (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only *** [ + - ] Video

(WWL.com)- The Rolling Stones will be in New Orleans this summer.

After canceling a Jazz Fest concert date because 75-year-old lead singer Mick Jagger needed heart surgery, the Stones have announced new tour dates.

"The Rolling Stones are delighted to announce the rescheduling of their 2019 ‘No Filter’ North American tour in full. All the cities from the previous postponed shows are locked in with full details of 17 concerts announced today," promoters said in a news release.

The Superdome will host the band on July 14th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31 at 10:00am. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00am through Thursday, May 30 at 10:00pm.

"Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood can’t wait to get back out on the road again bringing the ‘No Filter’ show for the very first time to American and Canadian fans. There will be classic hits such as ‘Sympathy For The Devil’, ‘Paint It Black’, ‘Brown Sugar’, ‘Miss You’, ‘It’s Only Rock N Roll’, as well as some special gems from their celebrated history."

Tickets and information at RollingStones.com

