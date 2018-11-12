SPD IDs couple found in burnt car, bond set for suspect

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Photo Credit: MGN

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released the names of the victims found burned in a vehicle on Thursday.

The bodies of Kelly Jose, 43 and Heather Jose, 33 have been preliminary identified as authorities wait for scientific identification results.

Their bodies were found in a burning vehicle on Penick Street on Thursday. Police believed the pair had given a ride to a man earlier in the evening.

Dewayne Willie Watkins, 34, has been charged in connection of the Jose's deaths. He has been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a warrant charging him with two counts of second-degree murder, according to Shreveport Police Department.

Investigators believe that the couple were murdered after giving a man a ride when they were shopping at Mall St. Vincent.

Watkins was taken into custody following a nearly six hour standoff inside a home in Penick Street.According to SPD, Watkins was trying to escape by burrowing through the floor of the home.

Authorities from Caddo and Bossier parishes, Louisiana State Police, and the U.S. Marshals assisted in bringing Watkins into custody.

His bond has been set at $1 million dollars.