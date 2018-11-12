Sean Payton smashed fire alarm in locker room before Saints win over Bengals

CINCINNATI — Sean Payton surely upset some people in Cincinnati by having an immaculate game plan that helped the New Orleans Saints beat the Bengals, 51-14.

Meanwhile, some people who work at Paul Brown Stadium will be upset with Payton for something that had nothing to do with the game, according to NOLA.com

Before Sunday’s game, a fire alarm sounded off throughout the stadium for about 15 minutes. Payton, keen on helping his players focus before the game, smashed one alarm in the middle of the Saints locker room.

It’s unclear if there will be any penalty for Payton damaging the alarm, but the Bengals have alerted the authorities.

