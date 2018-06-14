Top Stories

Saints cancel final minicamp practice

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 10:58 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2018 10:58 AM CDT

(WWL-TV)- The New Orleans Saints have canceled their final minicamp practice Thursday.

The announcement was made around 8:30 a.m. via the team's official Twitter account.

"Today’s #Saints minicamp practice has been canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who planned to attend. Next open practice will be at training camp. Our camp schedule will come out on a later date," the tweet read.

Continue Reading

CBS News


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center