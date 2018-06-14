Saints cancel final minicamp practice
(WWL-TV)- The New Orleans Saints have canceled their final minicamp practice Thursday.
The announcement was made around 8:30 a.m. via the team's official Twitter account.
"Today’s #Saints minicamp practice has been canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who planned to attend. Next open practice will be at training camp. Our camp schedule will come out on a later date," the tweet read.
