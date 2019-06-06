Sabine National Wildlife Refuge will have some recreation area closures beginning Tuesday, June 12

(Photo: Department of the Interior / U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service, logo)

BELL CITY, La. (Dept. of Int./U.S. Fish & Wildlife)- Sabine National Wildlife Refuge will be receiving dredge material from the Calcasieu ship channel for several marsh creation projects beginning this month. Hog Island Gully Recreation Area will serve as the staging and work area for the contractors completing these projects, requiring that both the north and south parking lots, along with their boat launches be closed to the public from Wednesday, June 12, through Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Sabine National Wildlife Refuge serves as a demonstration site for the use of dredge material to re-create marsh that has been lost. The dredge material comes from the Calcasieu ship channel, which is located to the east of the refuge. Regular dredging of the ship channel takes place to ensure that ships may pass into the Port of Lake Charles. This use of dredged material allows refuge managers to restore marshes and connect restored sites to the greater landscape as well as improve habitat quality and diversity.

More information will be forthcoming as the project gets underway and pipes are put into place to pump the dredge material from the Ship Channel into several project areas on Sabine National Wildlife Refuge. If you have any questions regarding this closure or the marsh creation projects, please call our main office at Cameron Prairie at 337-598-2216 for additional information.

