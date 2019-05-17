RELEASE: CPSO arrests 2 for possession of stolen things after string of construction site burglaries Azucena Madrigal, 62, Lake Charles (Photo: CPSO) [ + - ] Joe Rojo, 30, Pasadena, Texas (Photo: CPSO) [ + - ]

LAKE CHARLES, La. – CPSO patrol detectives reported to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives, on May 11, that a suspicious van had been in the area of Ham Reid Road, where numerous residential construction sites had been burglarized.

Detectives received permission to search the home where the van was parked on Aberdeen Drive, from owner once they were able to make contact.

Upon searching inside the detectives found numerous power tools along with a Whirlpool stove, all of which had been reported stolen from residential construction sites in the same area.

Detectives then learned with further investigation that Azucena Madrigal, 62, of Lake Charles, owned several homes in Lake Charles that were currently being remodeled; possibly with stolen items.

Detectives were unsuccessful when attempting to make contact with Madrigal at home. A search warrant was received for the home at which time they located Madrigal along with Joe Rojo, 30, Pasadena, Texas, inside the home.

After speaking with Madrigal she allowed detectives to search two more of her homes, located in Lake Charles area. At one home detectives located numerous new windows and doors, valued at over $10,000, being stored inside. When asked about the windows and doors Madrigal told detectives they had been purchased to remodel her homes. Upon further investigation detectives contacted the construction companies where the doors and windows were from and learned they had all been stolen from several different residential construction sites in Lake Charles.

After the search of the second home Madrigal became uncooperative and detectives obtained search warrants for two additional homes owned by her, located on Rose Street and Pryce Street in Lake Charles.

After a search of both residences detectives located numerous building materials and power tools that had been stolen from various residential construction sites in the south Lake Charles area. A commercial grade zero turn lawnmower that had been reported stolen out of Texas was also located at one of the homes.

Madrigal and Rojo were both arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Madrigal is charged with possession of stolen thing in excess of $25,000.

Rojo is charged with possession of stolen things $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Both bonds set at $25,000 each.

The recovered property that was found is currently being returned back to the contractors.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges may follow.

