Possible missing person sought in Lake Ponchartrain

The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing person in Lake Pontchartrain after a kayak was found Saturday.

The unmanned kayak was found a half-mile north of the Southern Yacht Club.

The kayak was reported after being seen just after 12:30 p.m. and a search began for a possible missing person, according to the Coast Guard.

The kayak is described as a camouflaged Ocean Kayak model Prowler. It was found with a yellow water bottle and a soft purple lunch cooler filled with spoiled remnants of what could have been food or bait.

A helicopter crew and a small boat crew from the Coast Guard is involved in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at (504) 365-2544.