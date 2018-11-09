Top Stories

Police responding to reported active shooter at North Carolina high school

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 06:57 AM CST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 10:49 AM CST

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina have responded to reports of an active shooter at a high school.

Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff's Office tells WECT-TV that the scene at Topsail High School remains active, and there were no immediate reports of injuries Friday.

Reports of an active shooter came in around 6:30 a.m. According to its website, school begins at 8:30 a.m.

Topsail High School is located near the coast in Hampstead, about 20 miles north of Wilmington. It has around 1,300 students enrolled.

In May, an 18-year-old student was found in the school's parking lot with a large knife strapped to his leg and three other knives. A 16-year-old boy who authorities say armed himself with a semi-automatic rifle after hearing about that potential attack also was arrested.

