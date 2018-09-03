LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Despite the dreary weather, many paddlers are out in the waters for Pack and Paddle's Labor Day Edition Tour.

About 20 people left Pack and Paddle around 7:30 this a.m to spend their Labor Day at the Flooded Forrest of Lake Cocodrie.

"Cause living in South Louisiana, we just have a lot to offer. There's a lot of good nature a lot of scenery to be seen a lot of people aren't even aware of," said Andrew Halbert, a Pack and Paddle Fishing Team member.

Paddlers are taking on a water trip of approximately 10 miles. They paddle out through areas of flooded woods and an open lake. Then, moving towards Spring Creek, which is the main tributary to the 6,000-acre lake and flooded woods. Pack and Paddle provide everyday essentials for outdoor-lovers.

Andrew Halbert guides many of the fishing tours and says the importance of these events is to really open people's eyes. "These trips are all about commodity and community building. We're just trying to get people outside and getting them into some new boats and paddling around and seeing the nature," he added.

Anyone interested in having an experience like the one happening this Labor Day, You're in luck.

Pack and Paddle have daily swamp tours.

Anyone interested looking to get rid of lightly used outdoor gear, they're having a garage September 15.

