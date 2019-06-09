One person dead after severe weather causes crane to collapses in Dallas (Photo: CBSDFW ) [ + - ] (Photo: MSNBC) [ + - ] Video

(CBS NEWS)- One person was killed after a crane collapsed onto a downtown Dallas apartment building Sunday afternoon amidst severe weather hitting the area. According to the National Weather Service, the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area and surrounding cities are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

CBS News Dallas Forth Worth reported one person is dead and two people are in critical condition after a crane collapsed onto the Elan City Lights building. Three others are in serious condition, though one person was already released from the hospital. Dallas Fire and Rescue confirmed to CBS News two rescues occurred.

"Multiple resources, to include Fire Operations, Emergency Medical Services, Urban Search and Rescue and Hazardous Materials assets, have been dispatched to the scene to help mitigate the situation. There have been reports of multiple injuries, but no confirmed details at this time," Dallas Fire and Rescue said in a statement.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now