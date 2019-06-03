Official statement from NOTMC regarding the life and legacy of Mrs. Leah Chase (Photo: NOLA.com) [ + - ] Video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOTMC)- "Today we not only mourn the loss of a culinary icon but a true New Orleans hero. For over seven decades, Mrs. Leah Chase brought everyone together around her classic Creole cuisine but more importantly brought out the best in everyone who spent time at her iconic restaurant or just in her presence. Her contributions to the New Orleans tourism industry will leave an impact on our great city for future generations. As trailblazer during the Civil Rights movement, she and her husband Dooky actually fed the Civil Rights movement, providing sanctuary for the men and women trying to make this country a more equitable and inclusive place for everyone. Our sincerest condolences to the Chase family and everyone who loved Mrs. Chase. Our city won't ever be the same without her beautiful smile and kindred spirit, but we take comfort in our beloved memories of her, and we know without a doubt that her inspiring legacy will live on forever," said Mark Roming, President and CEO of New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation.

Mrs. Leah Chase the renown chef and New Orleans icon died Saturday night at the age of 96.

A statement from Federation CEO Arnie Fielkow.

"On behalf of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans and my entire family, we are so saddened today to learn of Leah's passing. New Orleans and the entire world have lost one of the nicest, most genuine, most caring, and most inspiring people ‎ ever. Leah was a unifier who could bring people together irrespective of difference of background and she enjoyed a close relationship with so many within the Jewish community of New Orleans. Just in the past year, Leah served as our 1st guest on the Federation's new WBOK radio show involving African American-Jewish relationships, and opened the doors of her restaurant to a Federation-St. Aug scholarship event as well as a major Federation luncheon.

From a personal perspective, I loved my friend Leah Chase and will never forget her. We shared a special friendship and many special moments, including family celebrations at Dooky Chase, having her part of my past political campaigns, honoring her nationally at my NBA Retired Players gala a few years ago, or just sitting frequently in her Dooky Chase kitchen talking about family and what is truly important in life.‎ I have lost one of my dearest friends but will be forever grateful for having had the opportunity to know, love and be loved by this beautiful person.

My condolences go out to the entire family - may Leah's life and memory be for a blessing."

