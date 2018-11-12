News Ten Morning Rush Headlines; November 12, 2018
- LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) -
- 200 attendees dropped to the floor on Saturday as shots were fired outside of the first baptist church in Crowley during a double funeral of murdered victim Brydon Gray and his mother who passed away of a heart attack two days after her son.
- A 41 year old Lafayette man was killed while trying to cross University Avenue Saturday night. He was hit by an oncoming truck and died at the scene.
- Lafayette police have arrested a driver accused of pointing a gun at a Lafayette Parish School bus filled with children. A 58 year old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
- Rayne Police are still looking for a man wanted in connection with two recent shootings. Anyone with information on Paul Wheeler's whereabouts should contact Rayne police.
- Longtime radio personality and community activist Janelle Chargois, has passed away over the weekend. She died last Friday at the age of 68.
- Opelousas native, Bishop Dominic Carmon has also passed away. The Archdiocese says funeral arrangements are pending. bishop Carmen was 87.
- Fountain Memorial funeral ome and cemetery will host their annual,l veterans' day program honoring those who have fought to protect our country. The service begins at 9 this morning.
- . In Carencro, a 68 year old marine Vietnam Veteran earned his black belt in Taekwondo after three years of training.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 6 Questions with Dustin Lynch
- VIDEO: Surviving the CMA Awards Red Carpet
- St. Landry Parish school district shows highest growth on test scores
- Dez Bryant's First Practice as a Saint
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.