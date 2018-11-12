Top Stories

News Ten Morning Rush Headlines; November 12, 2018

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 07:15 AM CST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 07:15 AM CST

    LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) -
  • 200 attendees dropped to the floor on Saturday as shots were fired outside of the first baptist church in Crowley during a double funeral of murdered victim Brydon Gray and his mother who passed away of a heart attack two days after her son.
  • A 41 year old Lafayette man was killed while trying to cross University Avenue Saturday night. He was hit by an oncoming truck and died at the scene.
  • Lafayette police have arrested a driver accused of pointing a gun at a Lafayette Parish School bus filled with children. A 58 year old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
  • Rayne Police are still looking for a man wanted in connection with two recent shootings. Anyone with information on Paul Wheeler's whereabouts should contact Rayne police.
  • Longtime radio personality and community activist Janelle Chargois, has passed away over the weekend.  She died last Friday at the age of 68.
  • Opelousas native, Bishop Dominic Carmon has also passed away. The Archdiocese says funeral arrangements are pending. bishop Carmen was 87.
  • Fountain Memorial funeral ome and cemetery will host their annual,l veterans' day program honoring those who have fought to protect our country. The service begins at 9 this morning.
  • . In Carencro, a 68 year old marine Vietnam Veteran earned his black belt in Taekwondo after three years of training.
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center