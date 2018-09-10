Newborn baby thrown in trash can in Avoyelles Parish; suspect arrested

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brandon Whiddon, Source: APSO

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly throwing a newborn baby in a trash can at a gas station.

According to KALB-TV, deputies responded to a call at Shawn’s Store in Fifth Ward on Highway 1 Saturday.

That’s where deputies learned that 32 year-old Brandon Whiddon of Vick, Louisiana pulled up with his mother, his two-day-old son, and the mother of the child, the station reported.

He then allegedly threw the newborn in the trash can between the gas pumps at the store, grabbed his mother around her neck, and started to choke her before shoving her against the pillar of the gas station in an attempt to prevent her from getting the baby from the trash can. Several people in the parking lot helped get the newborn from the trash and stopped the altercation, KALB reports.

After several statements and a video of the incident provided by the stores security cameras, Whiddon was arrested for attempted first degree murder and second degree battery.

The newborn was transported to Avoyelles Hospital where he was checked and is currently in a healthy condition. The mother of the suspect refused medical treatment.