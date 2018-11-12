Top Stories

Mississippi senator won't comment on 'hanging' remark

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 03:46 PM CST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 03:46 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Republican U.S. senator in Mississippi says she won't answer questions about a "public hanging" comment she made at a campaign event.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said in response to repeated questions Monday that she issued a statement Sunday and has nothing to add.

A video published online Sunday shows Hyde-Smith at a Nov. 2 campaign stop in Tupelo praising someone by saying: "If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row."

Hyde-Smith said Sunday it was an "exaggerated expression of regard" for a rancher who invited her to speak and "any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous."

Mississippi has a history of racially motivated lynchings of African-Americans.

Hyde-Smith faces Democrat Mike Espy, who is black, in a Nov. 27 runoff.

  

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center