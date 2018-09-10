Missing FSU student found alive 4 days later

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LWP Communications / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

By: Athina Morris

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - The Florida State University student who went missing this week has been found alive after four days, authorities said Sunday.

Justin Shields, 19, disappeared on Wednesday. His car was found abandoned in a wooded area on the outskirts of Tallahassee along with his cellphone and wallet, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

This weekend, the Leon County Sheriff's Office appealed to the public for help in finding Shields.

About 300 people including volunteers and law enforcement joined in the search effort, according to the sheriff's office. A dive team searched creeks and ponds in the area. A SWAT team, helicopter and FSU’s drone team also assisted in the search.

On Sunday, K9s tracked him down in a wooded area outside of Tallahassee near where his car was found, the agency said.

"As far as we know, he's in decent health," said LCSO spokesman Dave Teems. "He was a little disoriented when we got him out, so we're just focused on his health right now."

Video released by the sheriff's office shows Shields' family members when they discovered he was alive. They can be seen hugging each other and crying out in relief.

"Thank you so much for the Leon County Sheriff's Office, volunteers, fire department, FSU — I don't know if I'm leaving anybody out, but we found him and we are so grateful," his mother Ann Farrar said in another video. "So grateful for all the professionals and everybody that gave up their time to find Justin and bring him home to us."

“I was just really happy that we finally found him and that it didn't take too long,” Shields' roommate, Jacob Tendler told the Tallahassee Democrat. “It could have been a lot worse.”

No further details regarding Sheilds' disappearance have been released at this time.