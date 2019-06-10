Millions threatened by massive wildfire in Arizona

CBS News -- Dangerous heat is threatening nearly 10 million Americans in the west.

The threat comes as a massive wildfire burns in Arizona. California's largest power company has cut power to customers, due to extreme fire risk.

Janet Shamlian has the story.

A mountain fire is raging out of control northeast of Phoenix. From 300 acres, it has exploded to more than 6,000 in the Tonto National Forest. So far there is no containment.

Air tankers and helicopters are dropping fire retardant and water, but high winds are working against them. Fire crews believe the fire is caused by a person.

In California, soaring temperatures are fueling the fire danger. The first red flag warning of the season is issued for Northern California, a region still reeling from last year's devastating fires.

Pacific Gas and Electric Utility Company cut power to 1,600 customers for more than six hours on Saturday. The risk extends through Sunday evening. The company warns as many as 27,000 shutdowns for the Napa Valley and other areas could come by Sunday night.

Paradise, the site of last year's camp fire which killed 85 people, is in the target zone again— and it could be impacted by the power shut-offs.

Emergency command centers are at full staffing. The gusting winds and unusually high temperatures are creating a tinderbox— conditions ripe for fire.

