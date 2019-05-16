Military training accident at JRTC/Fort Polk kills 1 person, hurts 4

Soldiers train at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk in Louisiana. (Photo: U.S. Army file photo)

Soldiers train at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk in Louisiana. (Photo: U.S. Army file photo)

JOINT READINESS TRAINING CENTER/FORT POLK, La. (KALB/KSLA) - A military vehicle overturned, killing an Army Reservist and hurting four Nevada Army National Guardsmen.

It happened at 3 a.m. Wednesday during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, CBS affiliate KALB reports.

Authorities are withholding the names of those involved until their families have been notified.

The four who were injured are members of the Nevada Army National Guard’s 72nd Military Police Company in Las Vegas.

Authorities said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Two are being treated at a military hospital in the area.

“Safety is paramount in all that we do,” Brig. Gen. William Burks, Nevada National Guard adjutant general, is quoted as saying in a news release.

“We train as we fight; and, unfortunately, accidents occur during realistic training in dynamic environments,” he continued.

“Our sympathies go out to the family of the individual that was killed. We are closely monitoring this situation and hope for a speedy recovery to those who were injured.”

