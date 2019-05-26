Massive boulder closes Colorado highway "indefinitely"

According to the Colorado DOT, the rock is the "size of a building." (Photo: Colorado Department of Transportation)

(CBS NEWS)- A giant rock "the size of a building" is blocking a highway in Colorado, officials said. A rock slide Friday afternoon resulted in two boulders that destroyed a large portion of the pavement, closing the road "indefinitely."

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the rock slide created an 8-foot-deep trench spanning the width of the highway. The highway — which is now impassable — is located between Cortez and Telluride, just north of Dolores.

It is not currently known when the road will be reopened. According to the department, a team is being sent to the site to examine the boulder, "which remains embedded on the highway needs to be blasted into smaller pieces in order to move it off the roadway."

