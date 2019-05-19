Man found dead near Holly Beach

An unidentified man was found dead near Holly Beach Sunday.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office says it received a call around 8:30 a.m. that two men were staying in a camper on Holly Beach and that one of the men woke up Sunday morning and could not locate the friend.

The friend was found around 11:00 a.m. deceased about two miles west of Holly Beach.

So far officials have not confirmed his identity. They did say that he was not from Cameron Parish.

His body was transported to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

No foul play is suspected.

