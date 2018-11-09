Top Stories

Malibu, Ca. under mandatory evacuation because of huge wildfire

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 09:37 AM CST

MALIBU, Ca. - A raging Southern California wildfire has triggered a mandatory evacuation order for the entire beachside city of Malibu.
    
The fire broke out Thursday northwest of Los Angeles and roared southward, jumping the U.S. 101 freeway early Friday and sweeping into the Santa Monica Mountains.
    
Malibu has about 13,000 residents and lies along 21 miles (34 kilometers) of coast at the southern foot of the mountain range.
    
The Los Angeles County Fire Department tweets that the fire is headed to the ocean, punctuating the message with the declaration: "Imminent threat!"
    

