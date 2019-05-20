Louisiana's Laine Hardy crowned next ‘American Idol'

Sunday night, the 18-year-old Livingston Parish native was crowned winner of American Idol season 17, WAFB reports. Throughout the season Hardy performed the following songs:

“Come Together” by The Beatles

“Bring It On Home” by Sonny Boy Williamson

“The Weight” by The Band

“That’s Alright Mama by Elvis Presley

“Hurricane” by Band of Heathens

“Oo-De-Lally” from “Robin Hood”

“Fat Bottomed Girls” by Queen

“I Don’t Need No Doctor” by Ray Charles

“Johnny B. Goode” by Chuck Berry

“Home” by Marc Broussard

“Jambalaya (On the Bayou)” by Hank Williams

This season was not Hardy’s first time on the show. In 2018, he made it to the top 50 before he was voted off. Hardy returned during season 17 to support his friend by playing guitar. During that audition the judges encouraged Hardy to perform solo, beginning his climb to the number one spot.

Before the finale, Hardy returned home to French Settlement, Louisiana where he was welcomed by family and fans.