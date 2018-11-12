Louisiana native Donna Brazile featured at 15th Annual Louisiana Book Festival

The former Chair of the Democratic National Committee-DNC and Louisiana native Donna Brazile was one of 250 authors featured at the 15th Annual Louisiana Book Festival in Baton Rouge.

Brazile called for election reform given the vote count in Florida, Georgia and Arizona.

Her book details her experience as DNC Chair in the wake of the hacking in the 2016 presidential election.

At the event, more than 250 authors and panelists presented and discussed their latest works.

The 2018 Louisiana Writer of the Year award went to Louisiana native Sheryl St. Germain, author of The Small Door of Your Death: Poems and many others.

The Louisiana Book Festival had drawn more than 30,000 visitors who injected nearly $2,000,000 into Louisiana’s economy.

More than 500 citizens from across the state volunteered at the festival.