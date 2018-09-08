Long-missing man's mom: The uncertainty never gets easier

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Authorities in northwest Louisiana are asking the public for help solving three missing persons cold cases: a woman missing for 39 years, and men last seen 18 and 13 years ago.



According to a Texas-based national database, as many as 600,000 people a year are reported missing in the United States. Spokesman Todd Matthews says most are resolved fairly quickly but there are no good national figures on cold cases.



Crime Stoppers in Bossier Parish put up billboards Wednesday about Arrilla Webb-Vaul, Gregory Vice Jr. and Clinton Devon Nelson. All were in their early 20s when they disappeared - Webb-Vaul in March 1979, Vice in March 2000 and Nelson in September 2006.



Nelson had moved to Louisiana from South Dakota about six months earlier.

