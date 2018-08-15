Locals weigh in on Stand your Ground Law Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LWP Communications / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 [ + - ]

By: Kelly Grosfield

Charges brought against a Florida man after a shooting in a gas station parking lot has the community talking.

The shooter was thought to be protected by Florida's controversial "Stand your Ground Law" but is now facing a manslaughter charge in the death of the man he shot. Bay County business owners said they are in favor of the law. "People need the ability to defend themselves and their families, you know," said Owner of C&G Sporting Goods, Ronnie Groom.

Panama City residents we spoke with said they feel strongly about gun rights. "Criminals have guns, why shouldn't regular people have guns," said Panama City Resident, Stanley Taylor.

"I'm still with stand your ground, I'm still with concealed carry, but it's got to be more along the lines of education at the end of the day," said Panama City Resident, James Coulter.



Gun advocates are weighing in specifically on the recent shooting at a Florida gas station where 47 year old, Michael Drejka, now faces manslaughter charges after fatally shooting, Markeis McGlockton, following an argument over a parking spot.

"First of all, you're arguing over a parking space, that's stupid, right there across the board," said Coulter.

Those who watched the surveillance video of the shooting said both men were wrong in this situation, but said firing the shots should have been a last resort. They said they agree with Drejka being charged.

"From what I saw, there was no reason for that. Police could have been called, you're outside in front of a store, if the gentleman would have advanced toward you while you're on the ground, if he started kicking you or something like that, that I could have understood," said Coulter.

Those in favor of the "Stand your Ground" law say it's a great law, but without education and fair judgment, it can lead to more trouble.

"You should have the right to protect yourself, but you shouldn't abuse it either. There's a fine line in there and we just have to make the right decision," said Groom. If more information is available in the Louisiana State Legislature.

