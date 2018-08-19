Lincoln Parish K-9 shot, killed in the line of duty
LINCOLN PARISH, La. -- A North Louisiana K-9 officer is dead after a suspect shot him during a chase.
Police said around 7:30 p.m. Friday, they received a call of a suspicious person at a home. When deputies arrived, they found Vincent Roberson from Monroe, who was wanted for attempted second-degree murder for reportedly shooting his girlfriend.
As deputies approached, they said Roberson ran into the woods behind the home, and K-9 Boco was released. Moments later, deputies said they heard gunfire and could not find Boco.
Law enforcement from multiple agencies continues the search and were able to arrest Roberson around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Later that morning, deputies were able to find Boco's body.
"Boco died heroically helping to apprehend a suspect in order to keep our community safe," said a post from the Lincoln Parish Sheriff Department's Facebook page.
