Jennings man killed in head-on crash

Posted: Aug 21, 2018 04:17 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2018 04:20 PM CDT

A Jennings man is dead and a passenger seriously injured after the SUV they were in crossed the centerline and collided with a truck head-on.

According to State Police, it happened shortly after noon Tuesday on Highway 26 just east of Oberlin.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that 33-year-old John Whitaker of Jennings was traveling eastbound in a curve, crossed the centerline of the highway and struck a large commercial vehicle head-on.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An unidentified front seat passenger in the SUV was seriously injured and was transported by air ambulance to a hospital in Alexandria.

Police say the driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. 

