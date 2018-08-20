Inmate in ICU after fight at Angola

Officials are investigating a fight at the Louisiana State Penitentiary that left one person badly injured., according to WAFB TV.

Ken Pastorick, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Corrections, said two inmates got into a fight at around 5 a.m. Sunday, August 19.

One person was rushed to the hospital and is in the Intensive Care Unit. The other person involved was placed on lockdown within the facility.

The names of the inmates were not released, but the spokesperson says they will be as soon as possible.

The investigation into what actually happened is ongoing. Pastorick says they anticipate charges will be filed.

More information will be released once the investigation concludes.