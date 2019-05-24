Impaired driver arrested in construction zone crash that injures a Trooper (Photo: Louisiana State Police) [ + - ] (Photo: Louisiana State Police) [ + - ]

BATON ROUGE, La. – Volha Tryshyna, 31, of Baton Rouge was arrested after being involved in a crash that resulted in a Trooper receiving moderate injuries in Baton Rouge, shortly before noon on Thursday. The crash occurred on I-10 westbound east of LA Hwy 3246 (Siegen Ln.) in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash occurred as a Trooper was working in a traffic construction zone. The Trooper was stopped in the right lane in a fully-marked Louisiana State Police Tahoe with his emergency lights activated. A construction "crash-truck" was positioned behind the Tahoe. Tryshyna was then traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee. Tryshyna passed the "crash-truck" and struck the rear of the LSP Tahoe.

The Trooper sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery. Tryshyna was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was uninjured. Impairment on her part is suspected.

Troopers placed her under arrest for DWI, vehicular negligent injuring, and careless operation.

She was booked into the EBR Parish Prison.

This crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

