Iberville Parish deputy arrested after taping rape of toddler

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33) (FOX 44) - A deputy with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office has been fired following his arrest in connection with the rape of a one-year-old boy.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said Shadrick Jones of Port Allen, the now former deputy, filmed the rape of the child while still in uniform.

"For someone to have that type of fantasy, he's a sick individual," said Ambeau.

The incident occurred on June 6 around 4:30 p.m., thirty minutes after Jones's shift ended. A GPS tracking device placed the former deputy's police unit at the scene of the crime however, since 3 p.m., according to police.

The mother of the child is 26-year-old Iyeshasa Todd. She alleges that Jones coerced her to perform oral sex on the boy so as not to be arrested over a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on a traffic violation.

"It's sickening to my stomach," said Ambeau.

Jones worked as a deputy for the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office. Before that, he was a deputy for the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The video is about two minutes, according to authorities, and was filmed on Jones's personal phone. Police did not gain custody of his phone however, because it was linked to another device, they were able to confirm that the video belonged to Jones.

Jones was scheduled for what would be his last shift with the department on June 7 however, he called to tell his boss he had a family emergency and would not make it to work, according to police. Jones then proceeded to routinely call the cell phone of Todd, which was in police custody, according to Ambeau.

"I have 30 years experience and this is the worst (crime) I've seen," said Ambeau. The police chief also said that his department works closely with the Iberville Parish Sherrif's Office and everyone is in complete shock and disbelief over the incident.

When NBC Local 33 asked whether Ambeau believed this incident would lead the public to lose faith in law enforcement, Ambeau replied, "you've got more officers than you've got bad... who are willing to protect and serve."

Jones was arrested at approximately 11 p.m. in Port Allen on June 7. He is in the custody of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and is charged with:

Pornography with Juvenile,

Principal to 1st Degree Rape,

Malfeasance in Office.

Ambeau said he is also seeking prosecution at the federal level because he believes the state can sometimes be too lenient.

"He's disgusting to the badge," Ambeau said of Jones.

