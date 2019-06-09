Hundreds gather to mourn the life and legacy of Leah Chase
Hundreds gathered Saturday to mourn the life and legacy of Leah Chase.
The family held a public viewing Saturday for the late Queen of Creole Cuisine.
It ran from 10:00am to 4:30pm at Xavier University.
At 6:00 p.m., the family hosted "a celebratory program," also at Xavier University, in the Convocation Center.
Burial is set for Monday after a noon Mass at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
Chase died last weekend at 96.
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Pastor shares comforting words with family of local woman killed in Virginia Beach shooting
- Actress testifies about mental health of black youth
- SMPSO: St. Martinville man accused of raping child
- Tampa Bay woman will be first contestant with autism to compete in Miss Florida
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.