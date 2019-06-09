Hundreds gather to mourn the life and legacy of Leah Chase

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hundreds gathered Saturday to mourn the life and legacy of Leah Chase.

The family held a public viewing Saturday for the late Queen of Creole Cuisine.

It ran from 10:00am to 4:30pm at Xavier University.

At 6:00 p.m., the family hosted "a celebratory program," also at Xavier University, in the Convocation Center.

Burial is set for Monday after a noon Mass at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church

Chase died last weekend at 96.

