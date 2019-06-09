Top Stories

Hundreds gather to mourn the life and legacy of Leah Chase

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 09:13 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 09:13 PM CDT

Hundreds gathered Saturday to mourn the life and legacy of Leah Chase. 

The family held a public viewing Saturday for the late Queen of Creole Cuisine.

It ran from 10:00am to 4:30pm at Xavier University.

At 6:00 p.m., the family hosted "a celebratory program," also at Xavier University, in the Convocation Center.

Burial is set for Monday after a noon Mass at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church

Chase died last weekend at  96.

 

 

 

 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center