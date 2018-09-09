Guatemalan man accused of rape, human trafficking in Louisiana

A 31-year-old Guatemalan man accused of raping and trafficking a juvenile girl was arrested in Farmerville, Louisiana Thursday according to Louisiana State Police.

Nicolas Asig of Farmerville was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center and charged with human trafficking, 2nd degree rape, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile.

Bond was set at 1.2 million dollars.

On Thursday of this week, detectives with the LSP SVU Monroe Field Office (MFO) received information about a possible victim of human trafficking.

The victim, a female juvenile and Asig were both here illegally from Guatemala.

The investigation resulted in the safe recovery of the victim and the arrest of Asig.

LSP-SVU detectives along with FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Quachita Parish Sheriff's Office, Union Parish Sheriff's Office, Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Department and the Farmerville Police Department arrested Asig without incident.

The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit urges anyone who may have been a victim of human trafficking or anyone with information about individuals engaged in human trafficking to report it immediately.

The National Hotline can be accessed by emailing help@humantraffickinghotline.org, visiting www.humantraffickinghotline.org, calling 888.373.7888 or texting 233733.